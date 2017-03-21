South Dakota, Iowa confirm Dakota Acc...

South Dakota, Iowa confirm Dakota Access pipeline vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Do you think the questions involving Michael Caputo will be significant in the investigation of the Trump White House and Russia? FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake Oahe to connect with the existing pipeline in Emmons County near Cannon Ball, N.D. Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mon CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 15 Texxy 333
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC