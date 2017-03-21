South Dakota, Iowa confirm Dakota Acc...

South Dakota, Iowa confirm Dakota Access pipeline vandalism

14 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Authorities in South Dakota and Iowa on Tuesday confirmed incidents of vandalism against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in which someone burned a hole through an empty section of pipe. Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been "recent coordinated physical attacks along the pipeline that pose threats to life, physical safety and the environment."

