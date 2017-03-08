"Sometimes we hug trees," Iowans try ...

"Sometimes we hug trees," Iowans try forest bathing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

For example, for sight, participants will use magnifying glasses to look at things up close or pay close attention to how different plants are moving. I asked tour guide, Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiler what she would say to people who think this is strange or weird.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) 9 hr Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC