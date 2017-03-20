Sierra Club appeals pipeline lawsuit ...

Sierra Club appeals pipeline lawsuit to Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court its lawsuit challenging the Dakota Access Pipeline. In documents filed Thursday, the environmental group says the Iowa Utilities Board refused to consider whether the crude oil pipeline will promote public convenience and necessity, a requirement in Iowa law.

