Sanctuary cities ban among bills dead...

Sanctuary cities ban among bills dead at Iowa Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A bill that would have prohibited so-called sanctuary cities in Iowa and legislation that would have banned most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected are among measures not advancing beyond a procedural deadline in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature. The deadline Friday required policy bills to have secured several procedural votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) 17 hr Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? 22 hr FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Thu positronium 346
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 79
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC