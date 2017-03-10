Robert James Waller, author of 'Bridges of Madison County,' dies

Robert James Waller, whose best-selling, bittersweet 1992 novel "The Bridges of Madison County" was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and a Broadway musical, has died in Texas, according to a longtime friend. He was 77. Scott Cawelti, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, told The Associated Press that Weller died early Friday at his home in Fredericksburg, Texas.

