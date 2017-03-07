Reported Tornado Causes Major Damage ...

Reported Tornado Causes Major Damage in Seymour

18 hrs ago

Monday night turned out to be a rough one for Iowans in the southern and eastern parts of the state as heavy rain, winds, hail, and even tornadoes were reported. The town of Seymour was hit hard enough that the center of town had to be closed off due to the damage.

