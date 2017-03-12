Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civi...

Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet

There are 6 comments on the WauwatosaNOW.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet. In it, WauwatosaNOW.com reports that:

U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored. Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Sounds like a clown to me. Nobody is interested in a eugenics program. They're talking suggestively on the subject only as a means of showing the riff-raff the door. No, the liberals and the conservatives are just putting on a show in the name of good old fashioned dynastic entitlement of the eldest children.

I should write a play for Mr. King (How Ironic!) Out BELOVED king of Camelot will sing about how he really just wants a turnkey, baseline solution!!! At this point, the room swarms with a deluge of Indian coolies saying SOO-LOOshun!! SOO-LOOshun!...and they chase him around until he escapes to a VERY tall tower where he sings about TRUE love.

It's about jobs. Feel free to conduct your eugenics debates in India. You won't come up with Khan. You'll come up with satyrs and nymphs. In this country, we're preparing for Civil War because there is going to be a Civil War. Trump dropped the ball and there won't likely be time to try again.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 4 hrs ago
Democrat Communists and their vermin lemmings abhor the concept of Western civilization. They will ally themselves with Satan herself if it serves their psychotic breaks.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 3 hrs ago
Democrats have become weak in every way. They don't even know what civilization is. They invite the barbaric Islamist elements to bag them, if not slaughtering them. The slovenly, immoral covens of Leftist activism and complaint don't know how to protect civilization, because they don't recognize the profound, incredible accomplishments of Christian civilization in such short periods of historical time. They are self-destructive and need to drag anything identifiable as superior down with them.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,064

The Left Coast

#4 2 hrs ago
Godammit, another mini-micro-aggressive comment. Back to the diaper pins, play-doh and safe zones.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,378

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 1 hr ago
Seems like the lefties found their "what should we be outraged about this week" comment.

Now like Rusty said, grab your play-doh and go back to your safe zone.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

454

Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
The left does seem to be getting desperate with their fake news attempts. They bank on the snowflakes reading only the headlines and never going into the real story.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... 9 hr Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC