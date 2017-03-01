Proposed Iowa workers' comp changes concern injured workers
Legislation making big changes to Iowa's workers' compensation system is moving through the Legislature despite arguments the new rules will penalize employees who work in physically demanding conditions. Committees in the House and Senate approved the bill Thursday, and it could come up for votes in the full chambers next week.
