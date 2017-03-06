Proposed Iowa Bill Would Eliminate Firearm Background Checks
Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would drastically reduce the requirements for individuals to obtain a firearm license, according to KWQC News . A three-member subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee approved House Study Bill 133 that would abolish previously required permits in an effort many believe would make citizens feel safer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|wldchld
|24,861
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC