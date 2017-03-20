Poweshiek Water wins award for "Best Tasting Iowa Rural Water"

Officials at the Iowa Rural Water Association have found the best-tasting water in Iowa. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the winner of a statewide competition was announced as Poweshiek Water Association's lime-softening plant located near Tama.The company's water sample was chosen by judges as the most appealing in an effort to identify the tastiest water in the state and, participants hope, in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.