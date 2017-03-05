Pipeline owner reaches milestone in I...

Pipeline owner reaches milestone in Iowa: 28 spills since 2000

Read more: USA Today

Pipeline owner reaches milestone in Iowa: 28 spills since 2000 More than 46,000 gallons of diesel were dumped on northern Iowa farmland in January. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3pnkm Crews continue to clean up the grounds of a farm in Hanlontown, Iowa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after a pipeline leak dumped more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel on the area on Jan. 25. DES MOINES - The company whose pipeline dumped more than 46,000 gallons of diesel on northern Iowa farmland in January has had more spills than any other pipeline operator in the state over the past 16 years, according to a Des Moines Register analysis.

