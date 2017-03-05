Pipeline owner reaches milestone in Iowa: 28 spills since 2000
Pipeline owner reaches milestone in Iowa: 28 spills since 2000 More than 46,000 gallons of diesel were dumped on northern Iowa farmland in January. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3pnkm Crews continue to clean up the grounds of a farm in Hanlontown, Iowa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after a pipeline leak dumped more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel on the area on Jan. 25. DES MOINES - The company whose pipeline dumped more than 46,000 gallons of diesel on northern Iowa farmland in January has had more spills than any other pipeline operator in the state over the past 16 years, according to a Des Moines Register analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King lying again
|Sat
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|wldchld
|24,861
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC