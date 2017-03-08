Petition saves small Iowa town's 'cornerstone' from closing
For some small Iowa towns, Casey's General Store is the only convenience store for miles, so when news of its closing spread around Colfax, some residents were shocked and saddened. That was until the officials from its headquarters in Ankeny announced recently it would remain after a devoted town put forth a petition to keep it open.
