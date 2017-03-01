Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner
President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the "enemy of the people," but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition. Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches.
