Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people...

Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

President Donald Trump has declared that the media are the "enemy of the people," but his administration is willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition. Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comedic white-tie affair featuring skits, songs and speeches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King lying again Sat RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb '17 wldchld 24,861
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC