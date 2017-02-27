Parent accused of sending racist texts to daughter's pal

Swastika-covered photo album found in Eva Braun's bedroom drawer reveals never-before-seen shots of Adolf Hitler relaxing and greeting fellow Nazi chiefs Kaley Cuoco and Big Bang Theory co-stars 'offer to take $100,000 per episode pay cuts so actresses Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises' 'I had a dream my mother died, she passed away the same day': People reveal the most unsettling things that have ever happened to them The eight science-backed secrets for a long and happy marriage - and watching TV together is NOT one of them Are YOU organizing your refrigerator properly? The correct spot for every single item Another wave of 'deadly weather' is on the way: Experts warn spring-like storms could stretch from Arkansas to New England after three were killed when tornadoes smashed through Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa Saudi King Salman disembarks from gold-clad plane via an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.