Officials announce new vaccine requir...

Officials announce new vaccine requirement for Iowa students

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Some Iowa students will be required to get a meningococcal vaccine effective next school year, health officials say. The Department of Public Health said in a news release that the requirement was made in the 2016 legislative session, making Iowa one of 32 states with a meningococcal vaccine school requirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) 11 hr Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? 16 hr FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 23 hr positronium 346
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 79
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC