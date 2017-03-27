Officials announce new vaccine requirement for Iowa students
Some Iowa students will be required to get a meningococcal vaccine effective next school year, health officials say. The Department of Public Health said in a news release that the requirement was made in the 2016 legislative session, making Iowa one of 32 states with a meningococcal vaccine school requirement.
