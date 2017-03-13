Northern Iowa Man Doesn't Let Cerebral Palsy Hinder His Meteorology Dreams
While meteorologists were busy keeping an eye on the overnight snowstorm that buried parts of the state under several inches, one Iowan tracked the weather from the comfort of his home. KWWL's Lauren Moss talked to 28-year-old Kyle Hennessy of New Hampton, who doesn't let cerebral palsy stop him from keeping an eye on the radar and satellite by turning his room into his very own severe weather lab.
