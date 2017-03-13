Northern Iowa is Target of Latest Win...

Northern Iowa is Target of Latest Winter Storm

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for far northern Iowa with a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of north Central Iowa until Monday afternoon. Those in the warning area will see 6-8"+ of snow while the advisory areas will see 4-6" by Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... 5 hr Faith Michigan 66
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mon Mikey 2
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC