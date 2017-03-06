More Companies Sign On To Invest In Iowa Agritech Accelerator To Drive Innovation
MORE COMPANIES SIGN ON TO INVEST IN IOWA AGRITECH ACCELERATOR TO DRIVE INNOVATION Mar. 8, 2017 Source: Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Cultivation Corridor joint news release The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Cultivation Corridor today announced the name of an accelerator focused on agtech startup companies: the Iowa AgriTech Accelerator. The Accelerator, which was launched in 2016, will host its first class this year.
