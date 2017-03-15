Martin O'Malley 2020? Ex-Maryland gov...

Martin O'Malley 2020? Ex-Maryland governor, 2016 Democratic candidate puts out Iowa poll

Read more: Salon.com

Martin O'Malley, the former governor of Maryland and long-shot presidential candidate in the 2016 election, put out a poll in Iowa earlier this month to assess his chances in 2020, Politico reported on Wednesday. O'Malley commissioned Public Policy Polling to conduct a survey on Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa.

