Martin O'Malley 2020? Ex-Maryland governor, 2016 Democratic candidate puts out Iowa poll
Martin O'Malley, the former governor of Maryland and long-shot presidential candidate in the 2016 election, put out a poll in Iowa earlier this month to assess his chances in 2020, Politico reported on Wednesday. O'Malley commissioned Public Policy Polling to conduct a survey on Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa.
