March 4 Trump rallies held in Iowa, Nebraska

WEBVTT PRESIDENT TRUMP. KCCI'S TOMMIE CLARK WAS THERE.SHE SHOWS US WHY THEY'RE CALLINGFOR MORE SUPPORT FOR HISADMINISTRATION.TOMMIE: IOWANS GATHERED AT THESTEPS OF THE STATEHOUSE TO SHOWTHEIR SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.