Man serving life for killing Iowa officer dies in prison

An Iowa inmate serving life for the 1985 shooting death of a Newton police officer has died in a Fort Madison prison hospice. A news release from Iowa Department of Corrections says 72-year-old Lawrence Gladson died late Tuesday at the hospice, where he had been housed due to a number of chronic illnesses.

