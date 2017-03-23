Machete Murders: Man Convicted Of 'House Of Horrors' Hacking Deaths Of Three
A 25-year-old man accused of the murder his girlfriend, the girlfriend's daughter, and his landlord with a machete was convicted on all three charges of first-degree murder this week in Dallas County, Iowa, the jury taking only two hours to deliberate the young man's fate. Carlos Hernandez-Ventura had relied on a defense of fearing for his his family's life, attempting to convince jurors that he was the victim of his girlfriend's estranged husband, who, the defense alleged, was a drug dealer and had orchestrated and coerced him to carry out the killings.
