Machete Murders: Man Convicted Of 'House Of Horrors' Hacking Deaths Of Three

A 25-year-old man accused of the murder his girlfriend, the girlfriend's daughter, and his landlord with a machete was convicted on all three charges of first-degree murder this week in Dallas County, Iowa, the jury taking only two hours to deliberate the young man's fate. Carlos Hernandez-Ventura had relied on a defense of fearing for his his family's life, attempting to convince jurors that he was the victim of his girlfriend's estranged husband, who, the defense alleged, was a drug dealer and had orchestrated and coerced him to carry out the killings.

