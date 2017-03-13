Linn County Supervisors have doubts a...

Linn County Supervisors have doubts about Iowa gun bill

10 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Part of the gun bill measure might interfere with the security rules that currently keep guns and any weapons out of the courthouse. "Currently we have sheriff's deputies that screen people as they come in and there was confusion about whether we would be allowed to do that anymore," said Supervisor Brett Oleson.

