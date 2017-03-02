Libertarian Party gains official poli...

Libertarian Party gains official political party status in Iowa

12 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Going into effect on March 1st, the Libertarian Party of Iowa is officially a political party says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Gary Johnson, the party's presidential nominee, received 59,186 votes in the November 2016 general election.

