Libertarian Party gains official political party status in Iowa
Going into effect on March 1st, the Libertarian Party of Iowa is officially a political party says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Gary Johnson, the party's presidential nominee, received 59,186 votes in the November 2016 general election.
