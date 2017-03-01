Leopold promoted citizenship and public duty
Susan Flanders, an Aldo Leopold scholar and professor emerita of environmental History at the University of Missouri-Columbia, gives a talk titled "Aldo Leopold's Conservation Work in Iowa and His Influence on the World" Thursday March 2, 2017 at the Burlington Public Library. The event event kicks off Leopold Week in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC