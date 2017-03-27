Lee County to vote on minimum wage hi...

Lee County to vote on minimum wage hike tomorrow despite action in Iowa Senate

12 hrs ago

Minimum wage workers in Lee County could see their take-home pay increase later this spring if supervisors approve a minimum wage increase today. Lee County supervisors will hold the last of three votes to determine whether to increase the county's wage to $8.20 per hour by May 1. The board is scheduled to debate the ordinance during a public meeting at 9 a.m. at the Newberry Center in Fort Madison and vote on the measure at a public hearing at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Center in Keokuk.

Chicago, IL

