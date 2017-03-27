Lee County to vote on minimum wage hike tomorrow despite action in Iowa Senate

Minimum wage workers in Lee County could see their take-home pay increase later this spring if supervisors approve a minimum wage increase today. Lee County supervisors will hold the last of three votes to determine whether to increase the county's wage to $8.20 per hour by May 1. The board is scheduled to debate the ordinance during a public meeting at 9 a.m. at the Newberry Center in Fort Madison and vote on the measure at a public hearing at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Center in Keokuk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.