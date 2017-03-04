Lawmaker Who Wants Professors Hired Based On Politics Boasts 'Management' Degree From a Sizzler

A small-town Iowa state senator who recently introduced a bill mandating "partisan balance" among professors on taxpayer-funded campuses has been busted for calling his Sizzler steak house training course a "business management" degree. The Republican lawmaker, Mark Chelgren, didn't actually earn a "business management" degree from utterly unaccredited "Forbco Management School," as he had been claiming .

