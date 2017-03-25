Law Enforcement to Compete in Battle of the Badges
Members of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Des Moines Police Department will play some basketball ahead of the Iowa Energy game on Saturday. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa and the Iowa Crime Prevention Association are sponsoring Saturday night's Battle of the Badges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Jim-ca
|348
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC