KWWL: March tornadoes strange but not unheard of
Several Iowans heard the tornado sirens earlier than they normally do for the season this week, as several people braced for tornadoes in places like Seymour. "It's very surprising for the beginning of March to have this kind of an outbreak here across eastern Iowa, because it technically still is winter," KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel said.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
