King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments
There are 2 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 10 hrs ago, titled King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Pat Luther, of Jefferson, Iowa, left, talks with her husband Dave, at Bunkers Dunkers Bakery in Jefferson, Iowa. Outside his sprawling Iowa congressional district, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King's stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation, but back home they rate little more than a shrug.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Rotten misportrayals of King, his constituency and America's perception in general is all the fake news media has left. From the founding of the country to the present, realistic views of immigration and its impact on the IQ of Americans remain.
Ahhh, those Federalists!
"Frantic Yelling Ensued"
http://takimag.com/article/frantic_yelling_en...
|
Since: Mar 09
11,090
The Left Coast
|
#2 4 hrs ago
What the hell is wrong with Iowa liberals? They need to hold a protest, break some windows, block off a highway, burn some cars to show their outrage. Maybe they could bus some angry, out of work, millennial liberals down from Minnesota.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC