King's Iowa district shrugs off racia...

King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments

There are 2 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 10 hrs ago, titled King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, Pat Luther, of Jefferson, Iowa, left, talks with her husband Dave, at Bunkers Dunkers Bakery in Jefferson, Iowa. Outside his sprawling Iowa congressional district, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King's stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation, but back home they rate little more than a shrug.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 6 hrs ago
Rotten misportrayals of King, his constituency and America's perception in general is all the fake news media has left. From the founding of the country to the present, realistic views of immigration and its impact on the IQ of Americans remain.

Ahhh, those Federalists!

"Frantic Yelling Ensued"
http://takimag.com/article/frantic_yelling_en...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,090

The Left Coast

#2 4 hrs ago
What the hell is wrong with Iowa liberals? They need to hold a protest, break some windows, block off a highway, burn some cars to show their outrage. Maybe they could bus some angry, out of work, millennial liberals down from Minnesota.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Wed Texxy 333
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC