Judge Moves Trial Of Iowa Man Charged...

Judge Moves Trial Of Iowa Man Charged Witha

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

An Iowa judge has moved the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of two police officers to another part of the state. Judge Karen Romano granted a change of venue to Scott Greene, ordering Tuesday that his trial be moved from central Iowa's Polk County to Dubuque County, in the east of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 13 hr RIP 344
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 79
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC