Judge Moves Trial Of Iowa Man Charged Witha
An Iowa judge has moved the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of two police officers to another part of the state. Judge Karen Romano granted a change of venue to Scott Greene, ordering Tuesday that his trial be moved from central Iowa's Polk County to Dubuque County, in the east of the state.
