Journalism used to fight for the working man, now it's a ...

David Cay Johnston, investigative reporter, Pulitzer Prize winner and longtime chronicler of Donald Trump - including releasing two pages of Trump's taxes this week to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow - said he believes there has been an ongoing crusade against responsible journalism dating back to the era of Richard Nixon. "I think what happened here is there has been a 40 year campaign against honest journalism," Johnston said in a recent Salon Talk, "and so many people believe news organizations that just make stuff up.

