Iowa's Clark claims NCAA Wrestling title

Iowa senior Cory Clark defeated South Dakota State's Seth Gross, 4-3, on Saturday night to win the 133-pound title at the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Clark, a four-time All-American making his third straight finals appearance, scored the match-winning takedown with 1:24 left in the third period to win his first national championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.