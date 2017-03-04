Iowans Rally in Support of President Trump

With signs, fans, and the recognizable "Make America Great Again" hats, hundreds of Trump supporters turned up at the Capitol on Saturday for a rally in support of the man they voted into office. "We've been supporting Trump actually since he was in Hoyt Sherman that day, and we came out today because I'm so excited because he's bringing back America," said supporter Nancy Hayer.

