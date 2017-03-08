Iowans have mixed opinions on proposed Stand Your Ground gun bill
As lawmakers in Iowa debate a proposed Stand Your Ground bill, a Dubuque man says prosecutors may never have charged him for making a citizen's arrest if the proposed "Stand Your Ground" law had been in place. The stand your ground component is part of a bill in the Iowa Senate that would make sweeping changes to Iowa's gun laws.
