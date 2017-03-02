Iowa Workers' Comp Bill Limits Job In...

Iowa Workers' Comp Bill Limits Job Injury Claims, Unions Say

Dozens of public workers gathered on March 1 at the Iowa Capitol in opposition to a bill that would reduce compensation for getting injured on the job, just weeks after legislators voted to severely limit their collective bargaining rights. The proposed legislation, which was introduced on Feb. 27, cuts off worker benefits at 67, minimizes late fees for employers and reduces benefits for injuries tied to a pre-existing condition, among other provisions that critics say will overhaul the current system to burden employees and favor businesses.

