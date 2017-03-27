Iowa teen advocates for cannabis oil in Washington
A Pleasant Hill teenager spent Tuesday in Washington, D.C., advocating for cannabis oil. Southeast Polk freshman Tanner Kahler, 15, spoke with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. David Young, both R-Iowa, as he represented Iowa in the national "Teens Speak Up Project."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Dayum
|343
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC