Iowa Senate subcommittee approves 20-week abortion ban

Abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy would be illegal in most cases under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the Iowa Legislature, a day after a GOP-led panel approved a separate measure to essentially outlaw abortion altogether. Besides forbidding pregnancy after 20 weeks, the bill approved by the Senate human resources subcommittee would allow felony charges against doctors who perform abortions after that time.

