Iowa Senate subcommittee approves 20-week abortion ban
Abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy would be illegal in most cases under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the Iowa Legislature, a day after a GOP-led panel approved a separate measure to essentially outlaw abortion altogether. Besides forbidding pregnancy after 20 weeks, the bill approved by the Senate human resources subcommittee would allow felony charges against doctors who perform abortions after that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|330
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|6 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC