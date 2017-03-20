Iowa Senate approves limits on livestock nuisance lawsuits
The Iowa Senate approved a bill limiting damages in nuisance lawsuits filed against livestock producers, with supporters arguing the operations are in the public interest. Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the legislation is intended to protect animal agriculture, which generates $38 billion annually in economic impact and provides 160,000 jobs in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC