Iowa Republicans back 'fetal heartbeat' abortion legislation
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are backing newly filed legislation that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, prompting Democrats to threaten an all-night filibuster to delay an initial procedural vote. A GOP-led House committee was scheduled to vote on the provision Tuesday night.
