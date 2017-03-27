Iowa Republican leaders: No minimum wage increase

Top Republicans in the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate said Thursday they do not expect the Legislature to consider increasing the statewide minimum wage of $7.25 an hour this session. GOP senators held out the possibility of a separate minimum wage bill this week during a committee discussion of legislation to void higher county-level wage minimums, but Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, R-Shell Rock, and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said that won't happen.

