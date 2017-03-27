Iowa Republican leaders: No minimum wage increase
Top Republicans in the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate said Thursday they do not expect the Legislature to consider increasing the statewide minimum wage of $7.25 an hour this session. GOP senators held out the possibility of a separate minimum wage bill this week during a committee discussion of legislation to void higher county-level wage minimums, but Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, R-Shell Rock, and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said that won't happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Jim-ca
|348
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC