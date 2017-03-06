Iowa Rep. King backs Trump wiretap claim, cites 'rogue intel'
Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King says he believes President Donald Trump's assertion that his phones were tapped and called for an investigation. Trump on Saturday tweeted that President Barack Obama "had my wires tapped' in Trump Tower, though he didn't offer any proof and his claim was denied by an Obama spokesman and the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper.
