Iowa regulator's confirmation delayed amid conflict concerns

In this Nov. 15, 2015 photo, Geri Huser, chairwoman of the Iowa Utilities Board, speaks during a hearing on the Dakota Access pipeline at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Boone, Iowa. A review by The Associated Press shows that Huser maintained a busy and profitable private legal practice even though a law mandates she devote her "whole time" to state business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.