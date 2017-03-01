Iowa Partnership Unveils Strategy to Conserve the Monarch Butterfly
The Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium this week released a statewide strategy to support monarch butterfly recovery in Iowa and North America, available at www.iowamonarchs.info . The strategy - developed by the consortium - guides the implementation and documentation of a voluntary, statewide effort based on the best available science.
