Iowa officials agree to help Medicaid firms with shortfall
Newly released documents show Iowa officials have agreed to help private Medicaid management companies shoulder huge losses they've suffered in covering more than 500,000 poor or disabled Iowa residents. The Des Moines Register reports that the three national companies have complained losing about $450 million in Iowa's shift to private Medicaid management, which started last April.
