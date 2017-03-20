Iowa mosque gets threatening note calling Muslims 'vile'
Dr. Samir Shams, the president of the Islamic Center of Des Moines, says he found the handwritten note Sunday morning. It said Muslims were a "vile" people and that President Donald Trump would "do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
