Iowa man convicted of hacking 3 people to death with machete

A 25-year-old man has been convicted of hacking to death his girlfriend, her teenage daughter and their landlord in central Iowa. Prosecutors say Hernandez-Ventura used a machete on Oct. 29 to kill 34-year-old Lourdes Flor De Leake, 14-year-old Melany Barraza and 78-year-old Juan Jimenez Tejada at the home in Perry, about 30 miles northwest of Des Moines.

