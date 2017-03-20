Iowa man convicted of hacking 3 people to death with machete
A 25-year-old man has been convicted of hacking to death his girlfriend, her teenage daughter and their landlord in central Iowa. Prosecutors say Hernandez-Ventura used a machete on Oct. 29 to kill 34-year-old Lourdes Flor De Leake, 14-year-old Melany Barraza and 78-year-old Juan Jimenez Tejada at the home in Perry, about 30 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC