Iowa lawmaker files paperwork to explore gubernatorial run
Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City announced Thursday that he's formed an exploratory committee for the upcoming gubernatorial race. Prichard, an attorney and veteran, says in a press release that he's considering a run because he disagrees with the current Republican administration's efforts on jobs and wages.
