Iowa Ingenuity: Inventors and inventi...

Iowa Ingenuity: Inventors and inventions in our state's history

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cityview Online

The Apple computer wasn't built in Iowa, but the first automatic electronic digital computer was - and the Delicious apple was also patented here. That must have been the question Ray Townsend asked himself before inventing his trusty "frank-o-matic," the machine that stripped skin away from pork, enabling the mass production of linked meats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... 18 hr Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan '17 cpeter1313 4
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC